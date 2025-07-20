What to expect from Vanessa Kirby's 'Night Always Comes'

Netflix is set to release its latest thriller, Night Always Comes, on August 15, 2025. The film is led by Vanessa Kirby, who plays Lynette, a woman racing against time to raise $25,000 in one night, going as far as to get involved in the underworld. Directed by Benjamin Caron and based on Willy Vlautin's novel of the same name, it also features Jennifer Jason Leigh and Zack Gottsagen in pivotal roles. Here's everything to know.

Character insight It was meaningful to play someone on edge: Kirby In a statement, Kirby described her role as "meaningful" and "exciting," saying, "It was so meaningful to play someone who is absolutely on the edge." "The system has failed her, and as the movie begins, she feels she has no options left." "That's a dangerous place to be, and that felt exciting because it means there's an unpredictability to every action she then takes."

Twitter Post 'On a dangerous odyssey...' Vanessa Kirby stars in Night Always Comes. Premiering August 15.



On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, a woman faces her dark past in order to break free. With Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Randall Park, Julia Fox, Michael Kelly, & Eli Roth. pic.twitter.com/avn6ibjWof — Netflix (@netflix) July 17, 2025

Director's view Caron called Kirby's performance 'electrifying' Caron called Kirby's performance "electrifying" in the "fast-paced, raw thriller." He stated, "She brings a wild, unpredictable energy to Lynette that makes the character feel dangerous. There's no filter, no safety net." "Her portrayal is volatile, it's dangerous, it's beautiful. As both actor and producer, she was immersed in the character from the ground up."