What to expect from Vanessa Kirby's 'Night Always Comes'
What's the story
Netflix is set to release its latest thriller, Night Always Comes, on August 15, 2025. The film is led by Vanessa Kirby, who plays Lynette, a woman racing against time to raise $25,000 in one night, going as far as to get involved in the underworld. Directed by Benjamin Caron and based on Willy Vlautin's novel of the same name, it also features Jennifer Jason Leigh and Zack Gottsagen in pivotal roles. Here's everything to know.
Character insight
It was meaningful to play someone on edge: Kirby
In a statement, Kirby described her role as "meaningful" and "exciting," saying, "It was so meaningful to play someone who is absolutely on the edge." "The system has failed her, and as the movie begins, she feels she has no options left." "That's a dangerous place to be, and that felt exciting because it means there's an unpredictability to every action she then takes."
Twitter Post
'On a dangerous odyssey...'
Vanessa Kirby stars in Night Always Comes. Premiering August 15.— Netflix (@netflix) July 17, 2025
On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, a woman faces her dark past in order to break free. With Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Randall Park, Julia Fox, Michael Kelly, & Eli Roth. pic.twitter.com/avn6ibjWof
Director's view
Caron called Kirby's performance 'electrifying'
Caron called Kirby's performance "electrifying" in the "fast-paced, raw thriller." He stated, "She brings a wild, unpredictable energy to Lynette that makes the character feel dangerous. There's no filter, no safety net." "Her portrayal is volatile, it's dangerous, it's beautiful. As both actor and producer, she was immersed in the character from the ground up."
Supporting roles
Film also stars Eli Roth, Julia Fox, and Stephan James
The film also stars Julia Fox, Stephan James, Randall Park, Michael Kelly, and Eli Roth. Caron said they "all gave so much of themselves to this movie," adding, they filmed difficult scenes late into the night. He hopes viewers can relate to Lynette even when she makes questionable choices throughout the film.