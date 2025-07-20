SRK injured while filming 'King,' gets treatment in US

SRK's injury means filming is on hold for about a month, so the crew plans to restart in September or October. The good news: it's not serious, and he'll be back once he's fully fit.

'King' also marks Suhana Khan's debut

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film has Khan playing a darker, action-heavy role—and it marks his daughter Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut.

The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor.

Shooting kicked off earlier this year with big stunt sequences at Mumbai's Golden Tobacco Studio.

Even with the setback, they're still aiming for a 2026 release.