SRK injured while filming 'King,' gets treatment in US
Shah Rukh Khan is taking a breather after picking up a minor muscle injury while shooting an action scene for his new film "King" in Mumbai.
He was quickly flown to the US for treatment.
It's not serious, will be back once he's fully fit
SRK's injury means filming is on hold for about a month, so the crew plans to restart in September or October.
The good news: it's not serious, and he'll be back once he's fully fit.
'King' also marks Suhana Khan's debut
Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film has Khan playing a darker, action-heavy role—and it marks his daughter Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut.
The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor.
Shooting kicked off earlier this year with big stunt sequences at Mumbai's Golden Tobacco Studio.
Even with the setback, they're still aiming for a 2026 release.