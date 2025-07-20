'Practical Magic 2': Release date, cast, and more about sequel

The beloved 1998 film Practical Magic is set to return with a sequel. The original stars, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman , are confirmed to reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens. The sequel will be directed by Susanne Bier from a script by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett. Here's everything we know about the upcoming movie so far.

Release details 'Practical Magic 2' to cast its spell in September 2026 The sequel to Practical Magic is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026. The film has already entered production, with Kidman and Bier sharing a video of their return to the world of the witches. Kidman captioned the Instagram post, declaring, "The witches are back... Owens sisters' first day on set!"

Cast details Here's a look at the star-studded cast Along with Kidman and Bullock, Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest and nominee Stockard Channing will also return as Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny. Joey King has been confirmed to join the cast as one of Sally's daughters. Newcomers to the sequel include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. However, character details for these newcomers remain undisclosed.