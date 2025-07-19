Next Article
Sofia Mattsson bids adieu to 'General Hospital' after 7 years
After seven years, Sofia Mattsson wrapped up her run as Sasha Gilmore on "General Hospital" in an emotional farewell episode where Sasha heads to France with her daughter Daisy.
Mattsson said leaving was tough but she's excited for new roles—and she's open to coming back someday.
Mattsson's exit amid other cast departures
Mattsson's co-star Steve Burton reassured fans that "Sasha always has a home to come back to."
Her exit comes just as veteran actor Tristan Rogers revealed he's battling cancer, and follows several other long-time cast departures.
Even with all these changes, the show keeps moving forward, staying true to its legacy as one of TV's longest-running daytime dramas.