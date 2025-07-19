'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot: Ketki Dave returns

Original cast back for more family drama

This reboot isn't just about nostalgia—Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, with Hiten Tejwani also reprising his role as Karan.

Plus, fresh energy comes from newcomers Shagun Sharma and Rohit Suchanti, who'll play Tulsi and Mihir's kids.

The show promises a mix of familiar drama and new twists for both longtime fans and curious newcomers.