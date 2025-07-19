'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot: Ketki Dave returns
Ketki Dave is stepping back into her iconic role as Daksha Virani for the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, premiering July 29, 2024.
The classic show, originally produced by Ekta Kapoor, first aired way back in 2000 and became a household favorite.
Original cast back for more family drama
This reboot isn't just about nostalgia—Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, with Hiten Tejwani also reprising his role as Karan.
Plus, fresh energy comes from newcomers Shagun Sharma and Rohit Suchanti, who'll play Tulsi and Mihir's kids.
The show promises a mix of familiar drama and new twists for both longtime fans and curious newcomers.
What to expect from the reboot
The creators want to keep what made the original special while bringing in fresh stories and characters.
Alongside returning stars like Kamalika Guha Thakurta as Gayatri Virani, expect a blend of comfort viewing with updated family drama vibes.
