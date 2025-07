'It was really unfair to Henry': James Gunn on Cavill Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Henry Cavill is officially out as Superman, with David Corenswet stepping into the cape.

Director James Gunn shared that the switch was made to bring in a younger-looking Superman for the new DC era.

Gunn admitted on a podcast that it was "really unfair to Henry," but praised Cavill for handling the news "absolutely like a gentleman."