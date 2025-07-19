Next Article
Yakshagana artist Pathala Venkataramana Bhat passes away at 92
Pathala Venkataramana Bhat, a celebrated Yakshagana artist known for his iconic female roles, passed away on Saturday at his home in Uppinangady, Dakshina Kannada.
He was 92 and is survived by four daughters and two sons.
His son Ambaprasad Pathala has also made his mark as a noted 'stree veshadhari' of Yakshagana.
Bhat performed with leading troupes
Bhat began performing with the Dharmasthala troupe in 1963 and became famous for playing characters like Mohini and Draupadi.
He brought life to the stage with several leading troupes such as Kanchana, Soukuru, and Mulky.
Honored with awards like the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, Bhat's legacy lives on through his family and the countless artists he inspired.