Zee Entertainment launches 2 new hybrid channels: Details here
Zee Entertainment is shaking things up with two new hybrid channels: Zee Power, made for Karnataka's youth, and Zee BanglaSonar, focused on male viewers with a mix of fiction, non-fiction, and films.
The goal? To blend TV and digital content so you can watch what you like, where you like.
ZEEL is focusing on regional content
With more people streaming than ever, ZEEL is investing in both its OTT platform ZEE5 and regional content to keep up.
Even though ad revenues dipped 10.8% last quarter, the company is aiming to double its domestic ad revenue by 2028—all while figuring out how to balance old-school TV with fresh digital experiences.