Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' to release on Diwali 2025
Heads up, movie fans—Dude, a Tamil romantic action comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, is set to hit theaters this Diwali (October 2025).
Directed by first-timer Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, and Dravid Selvam.
It's dropping in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
After its theatrical run, 'Dude' will stream on Netflix
After its run in cinemas, Dude will stream exclusively on Netflix.
So if you miss it on the big screen—or just prefer chilling at home—you'll be able to catch it online later.
'Dude' marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran
This marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut (he previously worked with Sudha Kongara), while Ranganathan takes the lead after his role in Dragon.
With music by Sai Abhyankkar and a solid technical crew behind the scenes, Dude is shaping up to be a fun watch for fans of rom-coms with an action twist.