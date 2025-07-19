Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' to release on Diwali 2025

After its run in cinemas, Dude will stream exclusively on Netflix. So if you miss it on the big screen—or just prefer chilling at home—you'll be able to catch it online later.

'Dude' marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran

This marks Keerthiswaran's directorial debut (he previously worked with Sudha Kongara), while Ranganathan takes the lead after his role in Dragon.

With music by Sai Abhyankkar and a solid technical crew behind the scenes, Dude is shaping up to be a fun watch for fans of rom-coms with an action twist.