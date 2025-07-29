Next Article
'Peacemaker' Season 2 trailer: John Cena battles alternate reality dangers
The Peacemaker Season 2 trailer just dropped, and things are getting wild.
John Cena's Christopher Smith is up against dangers from alternate realities, plus he's still working through his feelings for Emilia Harcourt.
On top of that, Rick Flag Sr. is out for payback after losing his son in The Suicide Squad.
More action and character moments await in Season 2
Season 2 kicks off on HBO Max August 21, 2025, with a fresh opening theme—Foxy Shazam's "Oh Lord."
James Gunn returns to the series and promises more action, deeper character moments, and some cool new DC Universe twists with those parallel dimension storylines.