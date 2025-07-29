'Peacemaker' Season 2 trailer: John Cena battles alternate reality dangers Entertainment Jul 29, 2025

The Peacemaker Season 2 trailer just dropped, and things are getting wild.

John Cena's Christopher Smith is up against dangers from alternate realities, plus he's still working through his feelings for Emilia Harcourt.

On top of that, Rick Flag Sr. is out for payback after losing his son in The Suicide Squad.