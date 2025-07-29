How has Joe Root fared at The Oval? Test stats

After four thrilling Tests, England and India are set to clash at the iconic Kennington Oval , London, from July 23. England will once again bank on Joe Root , who has been on song in the five-match series. With a brilliant 150 at Old Trafford, Root became the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Have a look at his Test stats at The Oval.

Stats Root averages 41.73 at The Oval Despite not being in the top five, Root has had a decent run at The Oval in Test cricket. In 11 Tests here (20 innings), he has racked up 793 runs at an average of 41.73. His tally includes two tons, four half-centuries, and a highest score of 149*. Notably, Root is the highest run-scorer on this ground among active players.

India Two tons against India It is worth noting that each of Root's two Test tons at The Oval came against India. In his maiden outing against India on this ground (2014), Root slammed an unbeaten 149. He was adjudged the Player of the Match, with England winning by an innings and 244 runs. Root scored 125 in England's 2018 Test against India at The Oval.

Information Average of 82-plus against India As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has scored 331 runs from five Test innings at a remarkable average of 82.75 against India at The Oval. In the 2021 encounter, Root recorded scores 21 and 36. Notably, England lost that match.

Information Numbers versus other sides Root has a modest Test record at The Oval against other sides. He owns 270 runs from eight innings at 33.75 against arch-rivals Australia (3 half-centuries). In two Tests against South Africa here, he averages 34.00.