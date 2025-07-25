Joe Root becomes third-highest run-getter in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Former England captain Joe Root has gone past the Test run tallies of legendary players Jacques Kallis (South Africa) and Rahul Dravid (India). He has hence become the third-highest run-scorer in Test history. Root accomplished this milestone with his 31st run in the second innings of the fourth Test against India at Manchester's Old Trafford. Here we decode his stats.
Stats
Root only behind these two
India's Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of all-time Test run-scorers with a staggering 15,921 runs. He is followed by Australia's Ricky Ponting (13,378 runs). Before the Manchester game, Kallis and Dravid were third and fourth on the list with 13,289 and 13,288 runs respectively. However, Root has gone past both these icons to take the third spot.
Career
37 tons in Test cricket
Playing his 157th Test as per ESPNcricinfo, Root has gone past 13,290 Test runs at an average of 50-plus. With 37 centuries, he ranks fifth in terms of batters with the most Test tons. His tally of 103 50-plus scores in the format is the joint-second-most for any batter. Root recently became the first Englishman with 7,000 runs in Tests at home.
DYK
Most runs in India-England Tests
Root recently became the first player to score 3,000 Test runs against India. Playing his 34th Test against the team, he now owns 3,100-plus against them at an average of 55-plus. The tally includes 11 tons and 12 fifties. Root is par with Australia's Steve Smith in terms of the most Test hundreds against India. Root is also the highest run-getter in India-England Tests.
Manchester
1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford
With his 22nd run, Root also completed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford. Before this game, he had 978 runs at an incredible average of 65.20 here. His tally includes a ton and seven half-centuries. No other batter owns even 850 runs at the venue. Former batter Denis Compton (818) trails Root in terms of Test runs in Manchester.
Comeback
Root's comeback after a slow start
Root had a slow start to the five-match series against India, led by Shubman Gill. However, he made a strong comeback with a century in the third Test at Lord's. His brilliant knock helped England win by 22 runs and take a 2-1 lead in the series. The England star now aims to further enhance his tally and power England to a series win.