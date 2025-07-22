'Starting to put his stamp': Ricky Ponting on Shubman Gill

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has backed Indian skipper Shubman Gill 's aggressive demeanor in the ongoing Test series in England. The 3rd Test between the two sides at Lord's was a tense affair with plenty of on-field drama, including an intense exchange between Gill and England openers on Day 3. The incident came after India leveled England's first-innings score of 387, hoping to bowl two overs in the last six minutes of play.

Heated exchange Heated exchange at Lord's Gill's plans to bowl the remaining overs were thwarted by Zak Crawley, who delayed his batting preparations and even called for medical assistance for a hand injury. This led to an alterncation between the Indian fielders and England openers. Speaking about the same on The ICC Review, Ponting said that such high-profile tours can put immense pressure on visiting captains.

Leadership qualities 'Captain standing up for his team...' Ponting acknowledged that Gill's aggressive behavior was out of character but emphasized that it showed his leadership and assertiveness. He said, "That's a captain standing up for his team, that's a captain really wanting to show that it's his team now and this is the way that we're going to play the game." The former Australian skipper also compared Gill's assertiveness with former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Playing conditions UK can be a tough place to play: Ponting Ponting, who captained Australia in two Ashes series (2005 and 2009), said England can be a tough place to play. He said, "The crowds, as much as they love their game, can be as hostile a place to play as anywhere in the world." He also highlighted media pressure during big series like Ashes or England-India matches.

Records Notable records set by skipper Gill Leading from the front, Gill already has the most runs for India in a Test series in England. He earlier surpassed Rahul Dravid, who scored 602 runs in 2002. At Edgbaston, Gill became the second-youngest double-centurion as Indian skipper in Tests (25y 298d). He also set a new record for the highest score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. Gill later became the first player to score a double-ton and 150 in the same Test.