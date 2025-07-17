Chris Woakes averages 17.37 with ball at Old Trafford (Tests)
What's the story
England pacer Chris Woakes will be hoping to come good against Team India in the upcoming 4th Test match to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Woakes has done a decent job with the ball in the ongoing 5-match Test series which England lead 2-1. With India hoping to make a comeback in this must-win encounter in Manchester, Woakes has a crucial job.
Information
Woakes has done well with his bowling at Old Trafford
As per ESPNcricinfo, Woakes has claimed a total of 35 wickets from 7 Test matches at Old Trafford, Manchester. He averages a solid 17.37. Notably, he has bowled 46 maidens here. Woakes owns two five-wicket hauls and a four-fer.
Series
Woakes owns 7 wickets in the ongoing series
In the first Test at Headingley, Woakes managed 0/103 and 1/45 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 2/81 and 0/61 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Woakes managed 3/84 and 1/21 respectively.
Stats
Woakes's Test stats (bowling) and performance vs India
In 60 Tests for England, Woakes has picked up 188 wickets at 29.29. He has managed 5 five-wicket hauls (innings) and a match haul of 10 wickets. On home soil, the pace bowler has amassed 144 wickets at 23.29 with the help of five five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket match haul. Versus India in Tests, Woakes has 39 wickets from 12 matches at 38.70.