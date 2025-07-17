Chris Woakes averages 17.37 with ball at Old Trafford (Tests)

England pacer Chris Woakes will be hoping to come good against Team India in the upcoming 4th Test match to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Woakes has done a decent job with the ball in the ongoing 5-match Test series which England lead 2-1. With India hoping to make a comeback in this must-win encounter in Manchester, Woakes has a crucial job.

Information Woakes has done well with his bowling at Old Trafford As per ESPNcricinfo, Woakes has claimed a total of 35 wickets from 7 Test matches at Old Trafford, Manchester. He averages a solid 17.37. Notably, he has bowled 46 maidens here. Woakes owns two five-wicket hauls and a four-fer.

Series Woakes owns 7 wickets in the ongoing series In the first Test at Headingley, Woakes managed 0/103 and 1/45 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 2/81 and 0/61 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Woakes managed 3/84 and 1/21 respectively.