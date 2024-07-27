In short Simplifying... In short Chris Woakes, in a stellar performance, scored his 7th half-century in Test cricket, aiding England to a total of 376 runs in their first innings against West Indies.

Woakes, who has a total of 1,888 runs in 51 matches, showed remarkable character, scoring 50 runs off 78 balls.

His contribution, along with fifties from Ben Stokes, Root, and Smith, put England in a strong position, leading by 94 runs.

Woakes made his presence felt with a 62-run knock (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Chris Woakes slams his 7th half-century in Tests: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:17 pm Jul 27, 202410:17 pm

What's the story England all-rounder Chris Woakes continued his fine performance with ball and bat in the third Test versus West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After claiming a three-fer in West Indies' first innings score of 282, Woakes made his presence felt with a 62-run knock with the bat on Day 2. He shared a century-plus stand alongside Jamie Smith (95) and helped England take a lead.

Knock

A knock of character

Woakes came to the crease when England were 231/7 following the dismissal of Joe Root (87). He supported the aggressive Smith, who was in fine touch, scoring a fabulous 95-run knock. Woakes struck at 79.49 in a knock laced with seven fours. He consumed 78 balls. It was a knock of substance from Woakes who showed a lot of charater. Alzarri Joseph dismissed Woakes.

Runs

2nd fifty against West Indies

After getting scores of 23, 37 and 12 in the ongoing three-match series, Woakes finally got to a fifty. In 51 matches (83 innings), Woakes now owns 1,888 runs at 27.76. He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Woakes now owns 359 runs against West Indies from 14 innings at 32.63 (50s: 2). Woakes has 1,165 runs on home soil.

Information

His FC stats

Woakes has raced to 6,603 runs in First-Class cricket. He has clobbered 26 fifties in addition to 10 tons. Notably, he has 584 scalps in FC cricket, including 159 for England.

Information

England manage 376, lead by 94 runs

England scored 376 in their first innings after being 51/5 at one stage. Fifties from Ben Stokes, Root, Smith and Woakes floored the Windies, who lost the plot. Alzarri Joseph claimed four wickets for WI. Jayden Seales managed a three-fer.