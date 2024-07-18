Ben Duckett goes past 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats
England's star opener Ben Duckett has brought up 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone with a fiery fifty on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The southpaw entered the game, requiring 62 runs to accomplish the mark. He ended up scoring 71 off 59 balls (14 fours). Here are his stats.
Duckett torments WI pacers
WI started well as Alzarri Joseph dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck. However, Duckett smashed Jayden Seales for four successive boundaries in the very next over. He continued to torment WI pacers as Ollie Pope supported him. Their brilliance meant England reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs. Meanwhile, Duckett completed his fifty off just 32 balls. He eventually fell to Shamar Joseph.
10,000 FC runs for Duckett
Earlier this year, Duckett went past 9,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He has now raced to 10,009 runs in 144 matches, averaging 42-plus. Interestingly, his strike rate is over 73. The tally includes 27 tons and 45 fifties with 282* being his best score. Notably, the 71 versus WI was Duckett's second 50-plus score across seven Tests this year.
Joint-third-fastest fifty for England
Duckett recorded the joint-third-fastest Test fifty by an England batter, off 32 balls. Ian Botham also took as many deliveries to complete his fifty against New Zealand at The Oval, 1986. Botham (28 balls vs India, 1981) also tops this list as Jonny Bairstow (30 balls vs NZ, 2022) holds the second place.
A look at his stats
Playing his 22nd Test, Duckett has raced to 1,538 runs at an average of 40.47 (SR: 85.68). He has smashed three tons and eight half-centuries in the format so far. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has over 550 Test runs at home, averaging around 50. The southpaw, who scored just three runs in the series opener, is playing his second Test versus WI.
England break their own record
As per ESPNcricinfo, England's 4.2-over fifty is now the fastest for a team in Test cricket. The Englishmen broke their own record as they hammered one in 4.3 overs against South Africa in the 1994 Oval Test. England also occupy the third spot with a fifty in 5 overs against Sri Lanka in 2002 in Manchester.