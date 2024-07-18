In short Simplifying... In short Ben Duckett recently surpassed 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket, achieving this feat in 144 matches with an average of 42-plus.

Over 1,500 of his runs have come in Tests (SourceX/@BenDuckett1)

Ben Duckett goes past 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:58 pm Jul 18, 202404:58 pm

What's the story England's star opener Ben Duckett has brought up 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone with a fiery fifty on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The southpaw entered the game, requiring 62 runs to accomplish the mark. He ended up scoring 71 off 59 balls (14 fours). Here are his stats.

Knock

Duckett torments WI pacers

WI started well as Alzarri Joseph dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck. However, Duckett smashed Jayden Seales for four successive boundaries in the very next over. He continued to torment WI pacers as Ollie Pope supported him. Their brilliance meant England reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs. Meanwhile, Duckett completed his fifty off just 32 balls. He eventually fell to Shamar Joseph.

Numbers

10,000 FC runs for Duckett

Earlier this year, Duckett went past 9,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He has now raced to 10,009 runs in 144 matches, averaging 42-plus. Interestingly, his strike rate is over 73. The tally includes 27 tons and 45 fifties with 282* being his best score. Notably, the 71 versus WI was Duckett's second 50-plus score across seven Tests this year.

Elite list

Joint-third-fastest fifty for England

Duckett recorded the joint-third-fastest Test fifty by an England batter, off 32 balls. Ian Botham also took as many deliveries to complete his fifty against New Zealand at The Oval, 1986. Botham (28 balls vs India, 1981) also tops this list as Jonny Bairstow (30 balls vs NZ, 2022) holds the second place.

Test numbers

A look at his stats

Playing his 22nd Test, Duckett has raced to 1,538 runs at an average of 40.47 (SR: 85.68). He has smashed three tons and eight half-centuries in the format so far. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has over 550 Test runs at home, averaging around 50. The southpaw, who scored just three runs in the series opener, is playing his second Test versus WI.

Feat

England break their own record

As per ESPNcricinfo, England's 4.2-over fifty is now the fastest for a team in Test cricket. The Englishmen broke their own record as they hammered one in 4.3 overs against South Africa in the 1994 Oval Test. England also occupy the third spot with a fifty in 5 overs against Sri Lanka in 2002 in Manchester.