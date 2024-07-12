In short Simplifying... In short James Anderson, a cricket legend, holds the record for the most wickets taken against India in Tests, with 149 wickets.

He also performed impressively against Australia, South Africa, and West Indies, taking 117, 103, and 91 wickets respectively.

With a total of 704 Test wickets from 188 matches, Anderson's career average stands at 26.45. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anderson became the second-highest wicket-taker against West Indies in Tests (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

James Anderson was highly successful against these nations in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 06:32 pm Jul 12, 202406:32 pm

What's the story James Anderson played his final Test for England, ending his long career on a high. England tamed West Indies by an innings and 114 runs inside three days in the first Test at Lord's. Anderson finished with four wickets in the match. He also became the second-highest wicket-taker against West Indies in Tests (91). Here are nations against whom Anderson clocked 90-plus Test scalps.

#1

149 wickets versus India

As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson still owns the most number of wickets by any bowler against India in Tests. He picked up 149 wickets from 39 matches at 25.47. Anderson's tally included six five-wicket hauls with the best of 5/20. Anderson took 105 wickets against India at home, averaging 23.46. Meanwhile, 44 of his wickets came in away matches (home of oppositon) at 30.27.

#2

117 wickets versus Australia

Anderson was a consistent performer in The Ashes versus Australia. He made his presence felt with a total of 117 wickets from 39 matches at 35.97 with the best performance of 6/47. He took five five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul. In 21 Tests Down Under, Anderson took 68 scalps at 34.01. In England, he managed 49 wickets at 38.69.

#3

103 wickets versus South Africa

In 29 Tests, Anderson picked up 103 wickets versus South Africa at an average worth 30.07. He took four five-wicket hauls with the best of 5/40. Anderson is the highest wicket-taker among pacers against South Africa. Overall, he is the third-highest wicket-taker after Shane Warne and Muthiah Muralidaran. Anderson claimed 69 scalps at home versus SA and another 34 wickets in away matches.

#

91 wickets versus West Indies

Anderson went past Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker against WI in Tests. With his four scalps in the Lord's Test, Anderson finished with a tally of 91 scalps from 23 matches at 22.25. He claimed five five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/42. Overall, Anderson signed off with 704 Test wickets from 188 matches. He averaged 26.45.