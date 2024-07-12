Bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in Test cricket
James Anderson signed off with a bang as England thrashed West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test match at Lord's. Anderson finished off with four wickets, including a three-fer in WI's second innings. Notably, he became the second-highest wicket-taker versus WI in Test cricket. On the same note, here are bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in Tests.
Glenn McGrath - 110 wickets
Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath managed a whopping 110 wickets against West Indies. As per ESPNcricinfo, McGrath played 23 Tests against WI, averaging 19.38. He claimed eight five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. Overall, the legend finished with a tally of 563 wickets at 21.64. He managed 29 five-wicket hauls with the best of 8/24.
James Anderson - 91 wickets
Anderson went past Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker against WI in Tests. With his four scalps in the Lord's Test, Anderson finished with a tally of 91 scalps from 23 matches at 22.25. He claimed five five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/42. Overall, Anderson signed off with 704 Test wickets from 188 matches. He averaged 26.45.
Kapil Dev - 89 wickets
Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev enjoyed facing West Indies. The sturdy all-rounder made his presence felt with 89 wickets from 25 matches at 24.89. He took four five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 scalps. His best performance was 9/83 in an innings. Kapil finished his career with a total of 434 wickets at 29.64. He claimed 23 five-wicket hauls.
Fred Trueman - 86 wickets
In 18 Tests against the Windies, former England ace Fred Trueman claimed 86 scalps at 23.46. He took six five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls.