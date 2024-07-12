In short Simplifying... In short Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath tops the list of bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in Test cricket, boasting 110 wickets from 23 Tests.

Bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in Test cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 05:47 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story James Anderson signed off with a bang as England thrashed West Indies by an innings and 114 runs in the first Test match at Lord's. Anderson finished off with four wickets, including a three-fer in WI's second innings. Notably, he became the second-highest wicket-taker versus WI in Test cricket. On the same note, here are bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in Tests.

Glenn McGrath - 110 wickets

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath managed a whopping 110 wickets against West Indies. As per ESPNcricinfo, McGrath played 23 Tests against WI, averaging 19.38. He claimed eight five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. Overall, the legend finished with a tally of 563 wickets at 21.64. He managed 29 five-wicket hauls with the best of 8/24.

James Anderson - 91 wickets

Anderson went past Kapil Dev to become the second-highest wicket-taker against WI in Tests. With his four scalps in the Lord's Test, Anderson finished with a tally of 91 scalps from 23 matches at 22.25. He claimed five five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/42. Overall, Anderson signed off with 704 Test wickets from 188 matches. He averaged 26.45.

Kapil Dev - 89 wickets

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev enjoyed facing West Indies. The sturdy all-rounder made his presence felt with 89 wickets from 25 matches at 24.89. He took four five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 scalps. His best performance was 9/83 in an innings. Kapil finished his career with a total of 434 wickets at 29.64. He claimed 23 five-wicket hauls.

Fred Trueman - 86 wickets

In 18 Tests against the Windies, former England ace Fred Trueman claimed 86 scalps at 23.46. He took six five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls.