Bangladesh will hope skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is amongst the runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Match preview and stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:18 pm Mar 21, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Bangladesh and Sri Lanka play each other in the first Test, starting March 22. Sri Lanka won the three-match T20I series 2-1 before Bangladesh claimed the ODIs by a 2-1 margin. The two-match Test series now promises fireworks. Notably, this series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Both sides will hope for a strong showing. Here's the match preview.

Sri Lanka have dominated Bangladesh in Test cricket

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have met on 24 occasions in the longest format. Sri Lanka have claimed 18 wins to Bangladesh's one solitary victory. A total of five matches have been drawn. The last duel between the two sides was held in Bangladesh, where Sri Lanka prevailed 1-0 in a two match series. SL have won each of the last three series against Bangladesh.

Venue, pitch and weather report

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium hosts this encounter. The pitch here will be ideal for spinners, especially with wear and tear as the match progresses. Both sides would like to bat first and post a significant score on the board. As per reports, rainfall is expected during the course of the match. One can live stream the Test on the FanCode App.

Mushfiqur and Hasaranga are ruled out

Bangladesh saw Mushfiqur Rahim get ruled out with a thumb injury. Towhid Hridoy has been called up for the opening game. Mominul Haque, Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto are Bangladesh's main batters. Meanwhile, spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be key. Sri Lanka see Wanindu Hasaranga miss out with suspension. Prabath Jayasuriya will be a key man with his left-arm spin.

A look at the probable XIs

Bangladesh probable XI: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed. Sri Lanka probable XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis.

Decoding the key stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal owns 5,402 runs from 77 matches at 43.91 with the help of 15 tons and 25 fifties. He is 98 shy of scoring 5,500 runs. Shanto has scored 1,449 runs at 30.82. He is 51 shy of the 1,500-run mark. Jayasuriya is two shy of 400 First-Class wickets. He owns 398 wickets at 25.70.

