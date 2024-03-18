Next Article

Rashid Khan claimed a superb four-wicket haul versus Ireland (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Rashid Khan claims his 5th four-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:23 am Mar 18, 202402:23 am

What's the story Rashid Khan claimed a superb four-wicket haul versus Ireland in the 2nd T20I to win the match for his side. After scoring a brisk 12-ball 25 and helping Afghanistan reach 152/9 in 20 overs, Rashid was the star performer with the ball. He claimed figures worth 4/14 from his four overs. Ireland managed 142/8 in the end. Here we decode Rashid's stats.

Bowling

Brilliant four-fer on offer

In the ninth over of Ireland's innings, Rashid dismissed Lorcan Tucker, who derived a top edge after a slogweep and found the fielder. The next delivery saw Harry Tector depart for a first-ball duck. His googly left the batter stunned. In the 16th over, Rashid got George Dockrell and dismissed Adair off the next delivery. Ireland were 95/7 with Adair's dismissal.

Numbers

Rashid averages 10.04 versus Ireland

Rashid was superb after claiming a three-fer in the first match. He has now raced to 137 scalps at just 14.29. Rashid managed his fifth four-wicket haul for the Afghans. In 20 matches versus Ireland, he has 44 scalps at 10.04 (4w: 3). He owns 99 scalps across neutral venues at 12.95. With a four-fer, Rashid now owns 563 wickets in the 20-over format.

Summary

Afghanistan win the match by 10 runs

Afghanistan were off to a poor start and lost four wickets for 14 runs. A massive stand between Sediqullah Atal and Mohammad Nabi steadied the ship. Nabi and Rashid helped the side surpass 150 runs. For Ireland, Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers. In response, Ireland were off to a strong start but Rashid's heroics thwarted them. Andrew Balbirnie scored 45.

Information

Rashid equals Shakib Al Hasan's tally

As per ESPNcricinfo, with his fifth four-wicket haul, Rashid has equaled Shakib Al Hasan in terms of five four-fers in 20-over internationals. Meanwhile, he also equaled Shakib in terms of most four-wicket hauls or more (7).