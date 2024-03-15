Next Article

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Delhi Capitals

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:03 pm Mar 15, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) have been one of the underachieving franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have made some crucial signings at the auction table over the years but most of them haven't worked out for them. Under Rishabh Pant's leadership, DC will aim to go all the way in IPL 2024. Here we look at the top all-rounders from the DC squad.

Axar

Axar will be the key to DC's balance

Someone like Axar Patel is a captain's delight in the 20-over format. The left-arm spinner can contain runs in the middle overs besides playing big shots lower down the order. He has been a key figure in the DC team in the last few years. 112 of his wickets have come in IPL (ER: 7.24). The tally includes 1,418 runs, striking at 130.81.

Marsh

Mitchell Marsh can ace the all-rounder's role

Australia's T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh has proven his mettle in the T20 format. The dasher, who owns 604 IPL runs at a strike rate of 125.05, will be a key member of DC's top order. His bowling returns in IPL are also impressive as he boasts 36 wickets, averaging a stellar 19.22. With 12 wickets at 14.16, he was DC's highest wicket-taker last season.

Yadav

Lalit Yadav will have to assist Axar

The uncapped Lalit Yadav has been a regular part of the DC XI for the last couple of seasons. Besides his big-hitting lower down the order, he can deliver economical overs with his off-spin. Hence, he would assist Axar across all departments. In the IPL, he boasts 295 runs at 21.07. His bowling tally reads 10 wickets at an economy of 8.2.

Sumit

Uncapped Sumit Kumar can make a mark

Haryana pacer Sumit Kumar was at his dominant best in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The speedster played an important role in powering Haryana to glory. Sumit picked up 18 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 4.15 while also slamming 183 runs at a strike rate of 155.08. The youngster will aim to shine in his maiden IPL assignment.