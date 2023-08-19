The tale of Kuldeep Yadav's rise, fall, and redemption

Kuldeep Yadav has been in red-hot form lately and will be critical to India's success in upcoming events like Asia Cup and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Making his international debut in March 2017, Kuldeep has seen several ups and downs in his career. However, he is at the top of his game nowadays. Here we decode his rise, fall, and redemption.

Kuldeep's rise in the international arena

The Dharamsala Test against Australia marked Kuldeep's debut in international cricket. He took a four-wicket haul in his maiden outing and impressed one and all. The spinner earned his maiden ODI and T20I caps later that year. Following Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's exclusions from India's white-ball teams in the middle of 2017, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal became the side's primary spinners.

Glorious first three years with Team India

Kuldeep's first three years in international cricket were nothing but glorious. By the end of 2019, he had 99 wickets in just 56 ODIs at a stellar economy of 4.98. The spinner boasted 37 wickets in just 19 T20I (ER: 6.97). The Uttar Pradesh-born star returned with 24 wickets in his first six Tests at 24.12 (two five-wicket hauls).

Only bowler with this feat

Notably, Kuldeep is the only bowler to record five-wicket hauls in all three formats in a calendar year. He accomplished the feat in 2018. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only other Indian with fifers across formats. Notably, Kuldeep also owns two ODI hat-tricks.

Dip in 2020

Kuldeep saw a shocking dip in form in 2020. To add on, he missed a few assignments due to fitness issues. He played a solitary Test in the year 2020 and 2021 combined, returning with two wickets. Kuldeep scalped eight wickets in nine ODIs in these two years (ER: 6.56). He had four wickets in as many T20Is at an economy of 8.4.

Did not get chances in IPL

Kuldeep's fortunes went south in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, he managed just one wicket in five matches in IPL 2020. He hence was dropped from the XI. While he warmed the benches in the first half of IPL 2021, an injury ruled him out of the second half. KKR released him ahead of the 2022 season.

Return to form in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals roped in the spinner ahead of IPL 2022 and Kuldeep has not looked back since then. With 21 wickets in 14 games, he finished as DC's highest wicket-taker. Both his four-fers that season came against his former side KKR. His brilliant run earned him a comeback to the Indian team and Kuldeep bagged the opportunity with both hands.

His numbers since return

Kuldeep has returned with 34 wickets in 19 ODIs after returning to the Indian team (ER: 4.91). In T20Is, he has scalped 11 wickets in nine games after returning at a jaw-dropping economy of 5.30. Though he played a solitary Test after comeback, the wrist-spinner claimed a fifer in that contest. The 28-year-old would be raring to make the most of his purple patch.

