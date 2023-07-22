Yash Dhull averages 64.33 in List-A cricket: Key stats

Dhull is the second-leading run-scorer of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India A have advanced to the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 following a 51-run triumph against Bangladesh A in the semi-final. The Men in Blue will meet none other than their arch-rivals Pakistan A in the summit clash on July 23. Skipper Yash Dhull has been instrumental to the team's success. Here we decode his stats in List-A cricket.

Second-leading run-getter in the tournament

Dhull scored an unbeaten 108 in India's opener against UAE-A. While he did not have to bat against Nepal, he made an unbeaten 21 against Pakistan A in India's last league game. He scored 66 in the semi-final as India recorded their fourth win on the bounce. His tally of 195 runs is only second to Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando (255) in the tournament.

An average of 195

As Dhull has been dismissed just once in the competition so far, his average reads a whopping 195, the highest for any batter in the competition. His strike rate of 103.72 is also the highest among batters with at least 135 runs.

His numbers in List-A cricket

Dhull made his debut in the List-A format in November last year. In 11 games, the batter has now raced to 386 runs at an incredible average of 64.33. The tally includes two fifties and a solitary ton (SR: 96.50). Playing for Delhi, the 20-year-old returned with 191 runs in seven games at 38.20 in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhull's leadership credentials

Dhull came to the limelight last year after guiding India to the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup title. In four games in the tournament, he hammered 229 runs at an astonishing average of 76.33. He even led Delhi in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. Dhull could manage just 270 runs at 27 in the tournament as Delhi failed to make it to the knock-outs.

India A's run to the final

Harshit Rana's four-wicket haul and Dhull's ton secured India a comfortable eight-wicket win over UAE-A in their opener. They then thrashed Nepal by nine wickets as Abhishek Sharma (87) and Nishant Sindhu (4/14) starred for them. India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets as Sai Sudharsan scored an unbeaten 104. Rajvardhan Hangargekar claimed five wickets. India defended 211 in the semi-final thanks to Sindhu's fifer.

