Emerging Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan's heroics help India thrash Pakistan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 19, 2023 | 09:24 pm 3 min read

India A qualify for the semifinals of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India A outclassed Pakistan A in the third match of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign. India have now qualified for the semifinals of the event. It all started with the Indian bowlers as they bundled out Pakistan for only 205. Sai Sudharsan's heroics and a fifty from Nikin Jose helped India win the match by eight wickets, with 80 balls to spare.

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan A won the toss and decided to bat first and they were off to a poor start. Rajvardhan Hangargekar (5/42) did the damage early on and Riyan Parag also scalped a wicket. Pakistan A were reeling at 78/5 when Qasim Akram showed determination to stretch the total to 205. In reply, Sudharshan, and Nikin batted brilliantly to steer India A over the line.

A fighting hand from Akram

Akram was the only Pakistani batter who held his own against the Indian bowlers. The 20-year-old all-rounder showed tremendous character to bat with the tail and helped Pakistan A to cross the 200-run mark. He came to the crease when they were reeling at 78/5. Akram fell two runs short of his ninth List A half-century. He slammed a 48-run knock of 63 deliveries.

Hangargekar's second List-A fifer

Hangargekar was exceptional with the new ball as he scalped two early wickets to put Pakistan on the back foot. He dismissed Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf inside the first four overs. He came for a second spell to remove Akram, Mohammaed Wasim Jr. and Shahnawaz Dahani. This is Hangargekar's second List A fifer. Overall, he has scalped 32 List A wickets.

A match-winning knock from Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan batted with great conviction and slammed his fourth List-A century. He also smashed a fifty in the last match against Nepal A. He gave India a fine start, adding 58 runs with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma. He also had a 99-run stand with Nikin Jose and later added 50 runs with Yash Dhull. Sudharshan slammed his ton in 110 deliveries.

Fourth List A fifty for Nikin Jose

Nikin also played a great knock to bring up his fourth List-A fifty. Courtesy of his half-century, he has surpassed the 500-run mark in List-A cricket. The 22-year-old from Karnataka batted brilliantly and complemented Sudharsan, making sure India A cruised to victory. Nikin's knock of 53 was laced with seven fours. He was dismissed by Mehran Mumtaz.

India A qualify for the semi-finals

India A qualified for the semi-finals of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign. The youngsters have won all three group matches and have topped Group B. Till now, they have been very convincing in all their victories.

Fourth ton for Sudharsan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sudharsan now has 834 runs in List A cricket at a terrific 69.50. He has four tons and three fifties under his belt. He also has a strike rate of 103.50.

