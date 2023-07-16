RCB could part ways with Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar: Report

Written by Parth Dhall July 16, 2023 | 07:05 pm 2 min read

Mike Hesson joined RCB in August 2019

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to rejig their coaching staff. The Bengaluru-based side hasn't renewed its contracts with the Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar. However, a recent statement from the RCB camp suggested that "their contract is still intact". Notably, RCB had a sixth-place finish in the Indian Premier League 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Hesson has been associated with RCB since August 2019. Besides, Bangar joined in 2022. Although RCB made the playoffs multiple times in their tenures, they failed to reach the final. The Royal Challengers couldn't even finish in the top four in 2023. Although the IPL franchises usually renew such contracts around September, RCB could end up changing the coaching staff, as per ESPNcricinfo.

A look at the official statement

As mentioned, the Royal Challengers have not made any official announcement regarding the changes in the coaching staff. "Their contract with RCB is still intact. The team is still under the process of review," RCB said in a recent statement. The statement added, "We will come back if any announcement on the changes in the team."

LSG had signed Justin Langer

It is important to note that RCB could be the second franchise to revamp the team management following the 2023 IPL season. Earlier this month, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed Justin Langer as their head coach. He replaced Andy Flower.

RCB's performance under Hesson

RCB remain one of the few franchises without an IPL title. Their wait didn't end even with the arrival of Hesson, the former head coach of New Zealand. They reached the playoffs in 2020 before losing the Eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Another year, another defeat in the Eliminator (to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021). In 2022, RCB lost to Rajasthan Royal in Qualifier 2.

How did RCB fare in IPL 2023?

As stated, RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023. They had a sixth-place finish, having won seven and lost as many matches. The Royal Challengers finished with a Net Run Rate of +0.135. Although Faf du Plessis (730) and Virat Kohli (639) dominated the runs column, RCB couldn't prevail. The latter even slammed two record-breaking centuries.

