IPL 2023: Decoding Mohit Sharma and Matheesha Pathirana's death-over stats

May 29, 2023

Pathirana has scalped most death-over wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will meet in the high-profile final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). As relentless rain at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium abandoned the game on Sunday (May 29), the action has been shifted to the reserve day (Monday). The high-voltage contest will also witness Mohit Sharma and Matheesha Pathirana's brilliance in slog overs. Here are their stats.

Most wickets in death overs

Pathirana's thunderbolts in death overs have been instrumental to CSK's successful run so far. His tally of 16 wickets in overs between 16 and 20 this season is the highest for any bowler. Among bowlers with at least seven wickets in this phase, Pathirana's economy rate of 7.78 is the best. The pacer has taken just one wicket outside this phase this season.

A dream comeback for Mohit Sharma

Mohit, who went unsold in the last two IPL seasons, made a dream come back to the league. His slower deliveries and variations have tormented several prominent batters. His tally of 14 wickets in the final five overs is only second to that of Pathirana. His economy rate (8.76) in this phase, however, is higher in comparison to the CSK pacer.

Second-fastest IPL fifer

Mohit, in his last outing, returned with 5/10 against Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier. The pacer completed his five-wicket haul in only 2.2 overs, which is now the second-faster fifer in the competition's history. Only KKR's Andre Russell has claimed a faster fifer, getting to the feat in two overs versus MI in the 2021 season. He finished with 5/15.

Here are their season numbers

Mohit has now raced to 24 scalps in 13 games in IPL 2023 (ER: 7.89). He is only behind his GT teammates Mohammed Shami (28) and Rashid Khan (27) in terms of wickets this season. Meanwhile, Pathirana has scalped 17 wickets in 11 games in IPL 2023 (ER: 7.72). Only Tushar Deshpande (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (19) have more wickets among CSK bowlers.

A look at their overall numbers

Pathirana made his debut last season and claimed two wickets in as many games. The Sri Lanka pacer hence now owns 19 wickets in 13 IPL games, conceding runs at 7.71. Mohit, the Purple Cap winner of the 2014 season, has raced to 116 wickets in 99 games (ER: 8.38). 55 of his wickets have come in slog overs (ER: 9.88).