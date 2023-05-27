Sports

Mohit Sharma claims maiden fifer for Gujarat Titans in IPL

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2023, 12:46 am 2 min read

Mohit claimed match-winning figures worth 5/10 from 2.2 overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma has become the first bowler for the side to take a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League. Mohit claimed match-winning figures worth 5/10 from 2.2 overs to help his side overcome Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mohit's heroics helped Gujarat bowl MI out for 171. Here's more.

A solid outing for Mohit Sharma

Mohit was smashed by Suryakumar Yadav for a six in the second ball of his first over. However, the very next ball saw him dismiss the in-form batter. He then dismissed Vishnu Vinod to finish with two wickets. In his second over, he conceded three and dismissed Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla. In his third, Mohit got Kumar Kartikeya to finish with a fifer.

First Gujarat bowler with a fifer in IPL

Gujarat, who made this entry in the IPL last season, now have their first bowler with a fifer. Leading pacer Mohammed Shami (4/11) held the record before this. Notably, Shami is the side's highest wicket-taker with 48 scalps at 20.43.

Second-best bowling returns in IPL playoffs

Mohit has recorded the second-best bowling figures by a player in the IPL playoffs. His 5/10 is only behind MI's Akash Madhwal (5/5), who had become the first to take a fifer in the IPL playoffs this season in the Eliminator.

Mohit has raced to 24 wickets in IPL 2023

Mohit has been excellent his season with a string of consistent performances. Besides his maiden fifer, he also has two four-wicket hauls this season. Mohit is now the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. He has 24 scalps at just 13.54. His economy rate reads as 7.89. Shami (28) and Rashid Khan (27) are leading the show in terms of wickets this season.

20-plus IPL scalps for the third time

In 99 IPL games, Mohit has raced to 116 wickets at 24.09. He has three four-wicket hauls and one fifer in the cash-rich league. For the third time in IPL history, Mohit has 20-plus wickets in a season. His 24 scalps are his best returns.

Best bowling performance versus MI

Mohit has now registered the best bowling performance (5/10) against MI in the IPL. He is now the third bowler to claim a fifer versus MI after KKR's Andre Russell (5/15 in 2021) and RCB's Harshal Patel (5/27 in 2021).