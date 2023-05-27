Sports

GT trounce MI to reach second successive IPL final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2023

Gujarat Titans trounced the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season Qualifier 2 contest

Gujarat Titans trounced the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season Qualifier 2 contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, Gujarat have reached their second successive IPL final. Defending champions Gujarat will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday. Gujarat managed 233/3, riding on Shubman Gill's record-breaking ton. In response, MI suffered in the run-chase (171/10).

How did the match pan out?

Gujarat openers Wriddhiman Saha and Gill (129) added 54 runs for the opening wicket before the latter shared 138 runs alongside Sai Sudharsan. Hardik Pandya's 13-ball 28* helped Gujarat post a commanding 233/3 in 20 overs. In response, MI were reduced to 21/2 before Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma settled the ship. However, once Suryakumar was dismissed, MI lost the plot.

Chawla becomes the first bowler to concede 200-plus IPL sixes

As per ESPNcricinfo, Piyush Chawla (1/45) has become the first bowler to concede 200-plus sixes in the IPL (201). Yuzvendra Chahal (194) and Ravindra Jadeja (192) are the only other bowlers to have been slammed for 190-plus sixes.

Joint second-most stumping dismissals in the IPL

With this stumping of Saha, Chawla registered his 19th stumping dismissal in the IPL. He has now mustered the second-highest stumpings in the competition. He is tied with Chahal and is only behind Amit Mishra. Here are the bowlers with the most stumping dismissals in IPL: 28 - Amit Mishra 19 - Yuzvendra Chahal 19 - Piyush Chawla 18 - Harbhajan Singh

Suryakumar Yadav completes 6,500 T20 runs; replicates Sachin Tendulkar's feat

Extending his sensational run in IPL 2023, Suryakumar smothered a 61-run knock in Qualifier 2 against GT. Suryakumar has now completed the 6,500-run mark in the 20-over format (6,503). The tally includes four tons and 42 fifties. SKY became the second MI batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 600 runs (605) in an IPL season. The latter smashed 618 runs in the 2010 edition.

Gill becomes youngest-ever centurion in IPL playoffs

As per Cricbuzz, Gill is now the seventh batter to score a hundred in IPL playoffs. Aged 23 years and 260 days, he's the youngest to the milestone. Gill's 49-ball ton is now the joint-fastest in IPL playoffs history. He has equaled Wriddhiman Saha (2014 final) and Rajat Patidar (2022 Eliminator) in terms of slamming a ton off 49 balls.

Second-highest score by an Indian in IPL

Gill's 129-run knock is now the second-best among Indians in the IPL. KL Rahul holds the record, having slammed 132* for PBKS versus RCB, Dubai, 2020. Gill now has the highest individual scores in the IPL playoffs. He bettered Virender Sehwag's tally of 122 (PBKS vs CSK), Mumbai WS, 2014 Qualifier 2. Gill now owns the most sixes in an IPL playoff inning (10).

3rd-highest number of runs in an IPL season

Gill has amassed 851 runs at 60.79 in IPL 2023. He has three tons and four fifties. Gill went past Faf du Plessis (730). He is now the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to slam 800-plus runs in a season. Gill is behind Kohli (973) and Jos Buttler (863) in terms of runs (single season). Gill surpassed David Warner's 848 runs in 2016.

Five centuries for Gill in the 20-over format

Gill has raced to 3,630 runs in the 20-over format at an impressive 37.81. He has slammed five tons and 21 fifties. Gill has gone past 350 fours in the format (353), besides getting to 116 sixes at a strike rate of 136.05.

Second-highest individual score against Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Gill's 129 is now the second-highest individual score against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. AB de Villiers holds the record with a knock of an unbeaten 133 for RCB in May 2015.

1,300-plus runs for Gujarat

Gill's 129-run knock from 60 balls was laced with seven fours and 10 sixes. He struck at 215.00. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has raced to 1,334 runs at 47.64 for Gujarat in 32 innings. He has three tons and eight fifties for Gujarat. Meanwhile, he now has 2,751 runs in the IPL at 37.68. He has three tons and 18 fifties.

Mohit becomes the first Gujarat bowler to claim a fifer

Gujarat pacer Mohit Sharma claimed match-winning figures worth 5/10 from 2.2 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mohit is now the first bowler for Gujarat to claim a fifer in the IPL. Meanwhile, he has registered the second-best figures in IPL playoffs history, following Akash Madhwal's record of 5/5 in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. Mohit has claimed 116 wickets in the IPL, including 24 this season.