GT vs MI: Veteran Piyush Chawla claims contrasting IPL records

Piyush Chawla has scalped 22 wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

It was not a great outing for Mumbai Indians leg spinner Piyush Chawla, who got smashed by Gujarat Titans dasher Shubman Gill in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, Chawla was one of the two successful bowlers for MI. The veteran leggie finished with 1/45 from his three overs. GT posted a mammoth total of 233/3 in the first innings.

An expensive spell from Chawla

It was a very rare off day for the veteran spinner, who has been exceptional for MI this season. GT started very strongly in the powerplay but Chawla was introduced to the attack and he got rid of Wriddhiman Saha. The GT wicket-keeper batter danced out of his crease but was beaten in the flight. Ishan Kishan made no mistake in the stumping.

Chawla becomes the first bowler to concede 200-plus IPL sixes

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chawla has become the first bowler to concede 200-plus sixes in the IPL (201). Yuzvendra Chahal (194) and Ravindra Jadeja (192) are the only other bowlers to have been slammed for 190-plus sixes.

Joint second-most stumping dismissals in the IPL

With this stumping of Saha, Chawla registered his 19th stumping dismissal in the IPL. He has now mustered the second-highest stumpings in the competition. He is tied with Yuzvendra Chahal and is only behind Amit Mishra. Here are the bowlers with the most stumping dismissals in IPL: 28 - Amit Mishra 19 - Yuzvendra Chahal 19 - Piyush Chawla 18 - Harbhajan Singh.

Third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL

Chawla has been a consistent performer for the teams he has represented over the years. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 179 wickets in 181 IPL appearances at an average of 26.79. He is behind the likes of Chahal (187) and Dwayne Bravo (183). Chawla owns an economy rate of 7.90.

Chawla's exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

The 34-year-old Chawla has been MI's standout bowler. He has snapped 22 wickets in 16 games and is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. His economy of 8.11 is slightly high.

Most wickets in the middle overs in IPL 2023

Chawla has dominated the middle overs (7-15) in IPL 2023. He has snapped 20 wickets in 16 innings this season, the highest by any bowler in this competition. Jadeja trails him in this regard with 19 wickets, followed by Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi 15 and 12 wickets in this phase respectively. Chawla owns an economy of 8.20 in the middle overs.