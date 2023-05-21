Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma elects to bowl

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 21, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

MI are eyeing a playoff berth (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in their respective last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. While SRH have been eliminated from the playoff race, MI need a comprehensive win to keep their playoff chances alive. SRH would want to end the season on a high. Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl.

Here are the two teams

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

What are the changes?

MI have made a change to the starting XI as Kumar Kartikeya has replaced Hrithik Shokeen. As far as SRH are concerned, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, and Umran Malik are back in the XI. The likes of Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and Abdul Samad are not named in the starting XI. One of them can come in as the impact player.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on May 21 (3:30pm) The strip here is good for batting as the bounce is true and batters can hit through the line. Pacers will get some help with the new ball. 9.87 is the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

MI have a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record against SRH. Overall 20 IPL matches have been played between the two franchises and the five-time champions have won 11 matches. SRH aren't far behind as they have prevailed nine times. In the last meeting earlier this season, MI scored 192/5 and won by 14 runs as they bundled out SRH for 178.

Who are the key performers?

SKY is in sublime touch, having scored 486 runs in 13 matches this season at an average of 40.50. Kishan isn't far behind with 425 runs at 32.69. Klaasen is SRH's top run-scorer with 430 runs at 53.75. He slammed a hundred in his last match. Chawla has scalped 20 wickets this season (ER: 7.66). Bhuvneshwar has claimed 15 wickets in 13 matches.