IPL 2023, Piyush Chawla enters 160-wicket club: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

Chawla took a three-fer against DC (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians bundled Delhi Capitals out for 172 in the 16th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Piyush Chawla was the pick of MI's bowlers, having taken three wickets. The veteran leg-spinner entered the 160-wicket club in the IPL. Meanwhile, pacer Jason Behrendorff initiated DC's lower-order collapse. Here are the key stats.

Chawla bowls an incredible spell

After an early dismissal of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner and Manish Pandey added 43 runs for the second wicket. Chawla then dismissed Pandey to break the crucial partnership. Riley Meredith removed Yash Dhull before Chawla got rid of both Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav. Chawla was the standout bowler, having completed three wickets for just 22 runs in four overs.

Chawla races to 161 wickets

Chawla, one of the most prolific wicket-takers in the IPL, has now raced to 161 wickets. He has left behind Sunil Narine (158) and matched Ravichandran Ashwin (161) in terms of IPL wickets. Chawla, who made his debut in the inaugural season (2008), has also represented Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich league.

Joint-most wickets for MI in IPL 2023

Chawla, who was picked by MI for Rs. 50 lakh ahead of this season, is off to a terrific start. As of now, he has the joint-most wickets for (4) MI in IPL 2023, with Behrendorff.