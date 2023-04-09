Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 09, 2023, 04:35 pm 2 min read

LSG defeated SRH by 5 wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore cross swords against the Lucknow Super Giants. The match will be played at RCB's den, M. Chinnaswamy on April 10 (Monday). RCB will look to bounce back after their defeat against KKR, while LSG will look to continue their winning momentum. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

LSG made their debut in IPL last season and have featured only twice against RCB. However, Faf du Plessis's men have a perfect record against them with two wins. The last time they met was in the playoffs as LSG (193/6) failed to chase down RCB's mammoth total of 207/4. Rajat Patidar slammed a terrific ton and later Josh Hazlewood finished with 3/43.

Here are the key players for RCB

Virat Kohli started with an 82* against MI and will need to step up against LSG. Mohammed Siraj has scalped 17 powerplay wickets since IPL 2020, the fourth-highest wicket-taker in this phase. He recently completed 50 wickets for the franchise. Du Plessis was RCB's highest runs scorer last season with 468 runs in 16 matches. He slammed a 64-ball 96 against LSG

Here are the key players for LSG

KL Rahul (3,227) is the highest runs scorer in the IPL since 2020. He has slammed 610 runs against RCB in 13 matches at 76.25. Rahul scored 79 runs in their last meeting. Amit Mishra has scalped 16 wickets against RCB in as many matches at 28.56. Mark Wood has collected eight wickets in two matches this season, which includes a 5/14 against DC.

Here are the approaching milestones

Rahul (3,952) needs 48 runs to complete 4,000 IPL runs. Glenn Maxwell (8,468) needs 32 runs to complete 8,500 T20 runs. Harshal Patel (99) needs a wicket to complete 100 IPL wickets. He is RCB's second-highest wicket-taker with 87 wickets. Du Plessis (3,499) is one run away from completing 3,500 runs in the IPL. He will be the 18th batter to reach the milestone.

