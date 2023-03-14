Sports

WPL 2023, Shikha Pandey bags her 2nd consecutive 3fer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 14, 2023

Pandey is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing WPL (Source: Twitter/WPLT20)

Delhi Capitals pacer Shikha Pandey was the star with the ball as she picked three wickets and restricted the Royal Challengers Bangalore to only 150/4 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash. DC in response managed to get there with two balls to spare and registered their fourth win in five matches. This win puts them in the second spot only behind Mumbai Indians.

Shikha Pandey registered her second 3fer in WPL

This is the second consecutive match where Pandey has picked three wickets. She finished with 3/23 from her four overs at only 5.75 economy. She picked up Smriti Mandhana early in the innings and soon after she removed Sophie Devine. Pandey later came on to dismiss the dangerous Richa Ghosh who was stitching a great partnership with Ellyse Perry.

Second-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023

Pandey has flown under the radar as foreign pacers like Marizanne Kapp and Tara Norris have picked fifers and gotten more limelight. However, the veteran has picked eight wickets till now from five matches with an economy of only 6.84. She has been extremely consistent for DC. For now, she is only behind MI's Saika Ishaque (12) in the wickets leaderboard.

How did the match pan out?

RCB were off to an average start as they lost Mandhana early after Meg Lanning invited them to bat. They were once reeling at 63/3 when Perry and Richa took them beyond the 100-run mark. RCB ultimately managed 150/4. Pandey finished with 3/23. In reply, DC also lost quick wickets before Kapp (32*) and Jess Jonassen (29*) steered them home.

Here's a look at Pandey's career numbers

Ever since her debut in 2014, Pandey has established herself as a very adaptive player. The 33-year-old has featured in 62 WT20Is and has picked 43 wickets with an economy of 6.49. In WODIs, she has scalped 75 wickets from 55 matches at 21.92. He has also smashed two fifties in WODIs and amassed 512 runs. Pandey has also featured in 3 Tests.