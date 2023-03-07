Sports

#NewsBytesExplainer: Players can review no-ball, wides in IPL, WPL

In what can be called a major first, players will be allowed to review wide and no-ball decisions using the Decision Review System (DRS). The ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) is the first competition to introduce this rule. It will be implemented in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as well, starting March 31. Here's all you need to know about the norm.

Why does this story matter?

Players had been using the DRS system to challenge the umpire's decisions only for a dismissal.

However, they will now also be allowed to review whether the delivery is rightly adjudged a wide or a no-ball.

These reviews will be a part of the two unsuccessful reviews that each team is allotted per innings.

However, leg-bye decisions still can't be reviewed.

What does the norm say?

"A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of 'Timed Out' (Player Review)," the WPL playing conditions state. "A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no-ball." The WPL has already seen this new feature come into action.

MI, DC have used this modification

During the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, a delivery from MI spinner Saika Ishaque was adjudged wide. Team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur availed the DRS, and the decision was overturned. Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues also used such a review versus Royal Challengers Bangalore. A waist-high full toss from Megan Schutt wasn't initially adjudged a no-ball. The decision was overturned following Rodrigues' review.

What did Heather Knight say about the modification?

England skipper Heather Knight, who is a part of the RCB camp, called the new feature a "good thing". "Often in T20s you don't get a huge amount of chances to review so trying to work out the tactics of when to use it, the back end of the innings or when you are certain that it'll be overturned," she stated.

No-ball calls have created controversies in the past

There have been several instances of no-ball and wide-ball calls igniting heated moments. In 2019, CSK skipper MS Dhoni charged onto the field from the dugout after Ben Stokes' full-toss wasn't adjudged a no-ball. A similar incident happened last year. DC captain Rishabh Pant threatened to call back his batters after the umpire didn't adjudge RR's Obed McKoy's full-toss a no-ball.