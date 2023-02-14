Sports

WPL 2023 auction: Decoding the squad of UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma was the second-most expensive Indian buy in the auction

The UP Warriorz picked up some marquee players at the concluded Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. They acquired the services of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, the second-most expensive Indian buy in the auction. The UP-based franchise also have Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, and Sophie Ecclestone in their arsenal. Here, we decode UP's squad ahead of the inaugural WPL season.

A look at the UP squad

UP spent Rs. 12 crore to buy 16 players at the concluded auction. The tally comprises 10 Indian and six overseas players. Squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sherawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, and Simran Shaikh.

Here are the key signings

Deepti was the second-most expensive Indian player at the auction. Deepti, having bagged a Rs. 2.6 crore deal, is only behind Smriti Mandhana in this regard. The latter was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 3.4 crore. Among overseas players, Sophie Ecclestone (Rs. 1.8 crore), Tahlia McGrath (Rs. 1.4 crore), and Shabnim Ismail (Rs. 1 crore) were the big signings for UP.

Key stats of the players

Australia's Healey is among the most destructive batters in WT20Is. She strikes at a staggering 128.26 in the format. She also has the propensity to win matches single-handedly. Meanwhile, Deepti has 914 runs and 97 wickets in the format. McGrath is the top-ranked batter in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings, while Ecclestone tops the bowling chart.

Will Deepti lead Warriorz?

Deepti is a strong contender to lead the Warriorz in the inaugural WPL season. She is one of the finest all-rounders in the format at present. Interestingly, Deepti occupies the second spot in ICC Women's T20I Rankings for all-rounders.

WPL to get underway on March 4

The opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).