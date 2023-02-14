Sports

ICC WT20I Player Rankings: Rodrigues, Ghosh rise among batters

Written by V Shashank Feb 14, 2023, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Jemimah Rodrigues has moved to the 11th spot among batters (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian batters Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh﻿ made strides in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings. Rodrigues has jumped to the 11th spot, while wicket-keeper batter Ghosh has moved from 42nd to 36th, overall. The duo played an invaluable part as India overcame Pakistan by seven wickets in a nail-biting encounter at the ongoing ICC Women's T20I World Cup. Here are more details.

Rodrigues and Ghosh shine versus Pakistan

Rodrigues scored a sublime 38-ball 53*, hitting eight fours as India chased down a 150-run target (151/3). She gained two spots to rank 11th among batters in the ICC T20I Rankings. Meanwhile, Ghosh slammed a 20-ball 31* (4s: 5). Smriti Mandhana, who missed the opener due to injury, remains the top-ranked Indian player at number three. Fellow opener Shafali Verma remained unmoved at 10th.

Rodrigues and Ghosh fetch hefty bids in WPL auction

Rodrigues' heroics earned her a bid of Rs. 2.20 crore from Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. ﻿Ghosh joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs. 1.90 crore. Meanwhile, Mandhana was roped in by RCB for a whopping sum of Rs. 3.40 crore, making her the most expensive player at the auction.

Healy, Maroof move up the ladder

Australia's Alyssa Healy gained two places to be seventh. She struck a fine 55 against New Zealand. Her compatriot Ellyse Perry moved four spots to 25th. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu rose by a spot to be ninth-placed. She blasted a match-winning 68 against South Africa. Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof jumped three places to be 30th. The southpaw scored a valiant fifty against India.

A look at the other movements

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews jumped by four places to be 18th. Ireland's Gaby Lewis rose by two places to be 22nd. England's top-order batter, Alice Capsey, leapfrogged to the 38th spot after a 22-ball 51 versus Ireland.

What about the bowlers?

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone is still the number-one-ranked bowler. She has bagged six wickets so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Her South African counterpart, Nonkululeko Mlaba, occupies the second spot. England spinner Sarah Glenn has moved to the third spot, while Ashleigh Gardner rose by seven places to be sixth overall. The latter picked a fifer against New Zealand.