Women's T20 WC: Pakistan's Bismah Maroof hammers fifty against India

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 12, 2023, 08:57 pm 2 min read

Maroof slammed 68* off 55 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan racked up 149/4 in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match against India at Newlands, Cape Town. Skipper Bismah Maroof set the tone of their innings with a sturdy half-century. Middle-order batter Ayesha Naseem supported Maroof, having smashed a quickfire 43*. It was Maroof's second half-century against India Women in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

12th WT20I fifty for Maroof

Maroof led Pakistan from the front after they suffered a top-order collapse. The left-handed batter took responsibility as Pakistan lost their seasoned campaigner, Nida Dar. The former was watchful besides punishing the poor deliveries. Maroof completed her half-century with a four off Pooja Vastrakar in the 18th over. It was her 12th 50+ score in WT20Is. Maroof slammed 68* off 55 balls (7 fours).

Maroof gets past 2,600 WT20I runs

During the innings, Maroof raced to 2,628 runs in WT20I cricket. The 31-year-old, Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the format, made her WT20I debut in 2009 (against Ireland Women in Dublin). In a career spanning over a decade, Maroof has slammed 2,628 runs from 130 matches at an average of 27.37. The tally includes a strike rate of 91.50.

Maroof and Naseem added 81 runs

Maroof and Naseem added 81 runs off just 47 balls after Pakistan lost four wickets under the 70-run mark. The former was the aggressor, having smashed 43 off 25 balls. Meanwhile, Maroof contributed 33 off 22 deliveries.

Maroof completes 550 WT20 WC runs

Maroof became the first Pakistan batter to have completed 550 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup. She is their highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 574 runs at an average of 28.70. Javeria Khan is her closest rival in terms of runs (388).

Pakistan's highest total at WT20 WC

Maroof and Naseem helped Pakistan post their highest-ever total at the Women's T20 World Cup (149/4). Their previous highest came against Ireland Women (139/6) in the 2018 edition.