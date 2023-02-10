Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Bengal lead by 327 runs versus MP

Written by V Shashank Feb 10, 2023, 05:30 pm 2 min read

Bengal raced to 59/2 at stumps on Day 3 (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

Bengal emerged as the dominant side over Madhya Pradesh on Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals in Indore. Resuming from 56/2, reigning champions MP underwent a major collapse to be bundled out on 170. Middle-order batter Saransh Jain (65) was their top scorer. For Bengal, pacer Akash Deep (5/42) put up a clinical show. Bengal lead by 327 runs.

Akash Deep claims third fifer in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Akash Deep ran down MP's middle order to complete his third fifer of the season. He dismissed Yash Dubey in the dying stages on Day 2. The RCB bowler was a notch above on Day 3, trumping the likes of Rajat Patidar, Saransh, Kumar Kartikeya, and Avesh Khan. He has raced to 36 wickets in the ongoing tournament and 85 FC wickets in total.

Saransh and Shubham rack up valiant totals

Saransh and Shubham Sharma were the only positives in what was a poor show by MP. The former slammed a gritty 169-ball 65 (4s: 5), piloting MP past 150. It was his third FC fifty. Meanwhile, Shubham scored a gutsy 99-ball 44* (4s: 4). He has tallied 575 runs so far in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, averaging 47.91.

Bengal bowlers do well in Indore

Akash Deep (5/42) was the top performer. Slow left-arm orthodox Shahbaz Ahmed picked 2/30 in 19 overs. Ishan Porel, who got a scalp on Day 2, concluded with 1/22 in nine overs. Pacer Mukesh Kumar claimed figures of 1/39 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, spinner Pradipta Pramanik (0/30) kept things tight in the 12 overs that he bowled.

MP finish Day 3 on a positive note

Although MP came up short with the bat, they managed to get something out of Day 3 proceedings. In the 14th over, Saransh got the better of Karan Lal (19), breaking Bengal's 37-run opening stand. Kartikeya clean-bowled Abhimanyu Easwaran to bring Bengal down to 39/2. Sudip Kumar Gharami (12*) and Anustup Majumdar (9*) will look to pile miseries on MP on Day 4.