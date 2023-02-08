Sports

Pakistan's Asif Afridi banned for two years for anti-corruption offenses

Pakistan's Asif Afridi banned for two years for anti-corruption offenses

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 08, 2023, 10:49 am 2 min read

Afridi has been found guilty of two separate breaches

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Asif Afridi has been suspended for two years for breaching PCB's Anti-Corruption Code. He has been found guilty of two separate breaches. Afridi's ban comes into effect on the date he was provisionally suspended - September 12, 2022. He will be eligible to play two years after that date. Afridi hasn't played any form of cricket since August 2022. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Afridi's breaches reportedly occurred in the 2022 Pakistan Cup, where he played for eventual runners-up Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He violated Article 2.4.10, which involves directly or indirectly facilitating any participant to breach any provisions of Article 2.4.

He also breached Article 2.4.4, which concerns the non-reporting of corrupt approaches.

For this, he was handed a six-month suspension which will run alongside his two-year ban.

What did Najam Sethi say?

While these offenses could have earned Afridi a lifetime ban, PCB eased his punishment considering his admission of guilt, level of remorse, and past track record. "It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offenses," PCB chairman Najam Sethi said. "We need to make examples, handle such matters robustly."

A look at Afridi's career stats

Afridi, 36, has so far played 35 First-Class games, scalping 118 wickets at 25.37. The tally includes seven fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in a match. In List-A cricket, he owns 59 wickets in 42 games at 31.03 (two five-fors). He also boasts 63 wickets in 65 T20 matches at an economy rate of 6.97 (one five-for).

Selection in the Pakistan squad

While Afridi is yet to play international cricket, he was named in Pakistan's T20I and ODI squads for the home series versus Australia last year. Meanwhile, the seasoned spinner has also played for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He owns eight wickets in five games in the competition with his economy rate being 6.52 (BBI: 3/19).