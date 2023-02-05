Sports

Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns 33: His top 5 spells (international cricket)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 05, 2023, 10:43 am 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar swings the ball both ways

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 33 on Sunday (February 5), and the wishes are pouring in. Although the right-arm pacer has made a significant mark in all three formats, he is majorly known for his exploits in white-ball cricket. Despite not having rapid pace, Bhuvneshwar has troubled the best of batters with his swing, accuracy, and variations. Here are his five best spells.

5/48 vs New Zealand in 2016

Bhuvneshwar was at his lethal best in the 2016 Kolkata Test versus New Zealand. He put up an exhibition of quality swing bowling and recorded figures worth 5/48 in NZ's first innings. The pacer shattered stumps of Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls with the new ball. Overall, he scalped six wickets in the contest as India recorded a comfortable 178-run triumph.

5/42 vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Bhuvneshwar had a point to prove in the 2017 Colombo ODI versus Sri Lanka as he had gone wicketless in his preceding three outings. The pacer, however, bounced back and bagged his maiden ODI five-fer (5/42). He took wickets across all stages of the game as the hosts were bundled out for 238 while batting first. India comfortably won the contest by six wickets.

5/33 vs West Indies in 2016

Another Bhuvneshwar special was on display during the 2016 St. Lucia Test versus West Indies. The pacer was nearly unplayable with the second new ball as the hosts lost their last seven wickets inside 23 runs. Bhuvneshwar returned with 5/33 as WI were folded for 225 in their first innings. India went on to win the contest by 237 runs.

5/4 vs Afghanistan in 2022

The Dubai track looked brilliant to bat on as India posted 212/2 while batting first against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. However, that wasn't the case when Afghanistan batted as Bhuvneshwar breathed fire with the new ball. Four of his five wickets came inside the Powerplay as he finished with 5/4 in four overs. India, hence, recorded a thumping 101-run victory.

6/82 vs England in 2014

Bhuvneshwar was instrumental to India's famous triumph in the 2014 Lord's Test versus England. He ran through the hosts' batting line-up in their first innings with a career-best 6/82. While the pacer took three wickets upfront, he also dismissed centurion Gary Ballance (110). Notably, Bhuvi also recorded scores of 36 and 52 in the game. India clinched the contest by 95 runs.