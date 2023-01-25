Sports

Suryakumar Yadav: ICC men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 25, 2023, 05:24 pm 3 min read

SKY was the leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2022

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named the men's ICC Cricketer of the Year 2022. India's 360-degree batter ruled the roost last year, having struck the greatest of bowling attacks. SKY became the only Indian cricketer to have slammed over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He also smashed a record-breaking 68 sixes during the year. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar and his stroke-making grabbed eyeballs in 2022. He finished with 1,164 runs, having struck at a staggering 187.43.

In Mount Maunganui, Suryakumar smashed his 2nd T20I century (51-ball 111*), thereby becoming the second Indian after Rohit Sharma (2018) to slam two T20I tons in a calendar year.

SKY achieved all this as he went for the kill in the middle overs.

Only Indian batter with 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Earlier this year, Suryakumar became the first-ever Indian to have slammed over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He surpassed the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan (689 in 2018). Suryakumar became the first Indian to register 11 50+ scores in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Interestingly, Virat Kohli recorded seven such scores in 2016 and nine in 2022.

Most T20I runs in middle overs in 2022

SKY was lethal in the middle overs in 2022 (T20Is). He topped the run chart in this regard. He slammed 719 runs at an average of 51.35 in this phase, while his strike rate improved to 178.41. As many as 38 of his 46 sixes came in internationals. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza follows SKY in terms of runs in middle overs (540).

SKY's numbers (middle overs, T20Is): Pace vs spin

SKY averaged 64.80 against spinners in the middle overs in 2022 (T20Is). He was dismissed five times in the process. Suryakumar maintained a strike rate of 159.60 and slammed 13 sixes. His strike rate improved to 197.50 against pacers in this phase. He took the seamers to cleaners 25 times in this regard. However, his average was down to 43.88.

The number one ICC T20I batsman

SKY's exploits also propelled him to the top of the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen. He now holds the top spot with 908 rating points. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan follows Surya on the list with 836 points.

A strike rate of 254 in death overs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has an astronomical strike rate of 254.03 in the death overs (16-20) in T20I cricket. He has slammed 315 runs off just 124 balls in this phase. The tally includes 25 sixes and 27 fours.

Most T20I sixes in 2022

Suryakumar struck the most sixes in men's T20I in 2022. He was the only batter with over 50 sixes in the format last year (68). UAE's Muhammad Waseem followed him with a total of 43 T20I maximums.

India's own 360-degree batter!

All these mind-numbing numbers notwithstanding, Suryakumar's art of playing the field stands out. He has all the strokes one can find in the books, rather he manufactures his esoteric versions. SKY and his stroke-making certainly transcend the batting limitations, the way legend AB de Villiers did. 2022 saw the rise of India's own 360-degree batter, whose impact strikes harder!