'My surgery was successful', Rishabh Pant shares a heartfelt note

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 16, 2023, 08:38 pm 3 min read

On Monday, Indian batter Rishabh Pant confirmed that his surgery was successful and "the road to recovery has begun". The 25-year-old took to social media for the first time since meeting with a fatal car accident in December. Pant shared a heartfelt note on Twitter and Instagram, thanking the BCCI, secretary Jay Shah, and government authorities, among others, for the "incredible support".

Why does this story matter?

Pant met with the accident on December 30 morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, before getting hospitalized.

He sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back. The southpaw also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe.

Earlier this month, Pant was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai to receive further treatment.

A look at Pant's latest Twitter post

I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.

Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

Pant being treated at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

The decision of sending Pant to Mumbai was certified by the doctors of Max Hospital in Dehradun. As per Cricbuzz, Jay Shah asked the board officials to arrange an air ambulance by which Pant will travel. Pant is currently being treated at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. His ligament injury is expected to heal in three to four months.

Pant's car collided with the railing

Pant was driving to Roorkee in Uttarakhand to see his mother. As per the eyewitnesses, his car collided with the railing before going up in flames. The people were reportedly able to bring the fire under control after much difficulty. In a couple of photographs that went viral on social media, Pant could be seen with injuries and bruises on his forehead and back.

Pant to miss IPL 2023

Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president confirmed that Pant will miss the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Ganguly, who will join DC as the Director of Cricket, said Pant's absence will affect the team. "We cannot do anything. Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. His injury will affect DC," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Pant could be out of action in 2023

Fresh reports suggest that the nature of Pant's injuries could keep him out of action throughout the year. According to several media outlets, Pant could miss half of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle, IPL 2024, and the T20 World Cup next year.

Pant was excluded from white-ball squads

Pant was excluded from India's white-ball teams for the Sri Lanka series. Although the BCCI didn't clarify the reason behind his exclusion, it was reported that Pant will undergo a knee-strengthening rehabilitation program for two weeks at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He also missed India's ODI series in Bangladesh before making a comeback for the two-match Test series.