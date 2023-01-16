Sports

U-19 Women's T20 WC, India register second successive win: Stats

U-19 Women's T20 WC, India register second successive win: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 16, 2023, 08:06 pm 3 min read

Shafali Verma scored a blistering 78 against UAE (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India Women beat UAE by 122 runs to record their second consecutive win in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Monday. Batting first, the Women in Blue racked up a mammoth 219/3 in 20 overs. Skipper Shafali Verma (78) and fellow opener Shweta Sehrawat (74*) led the carnage. Later, Indian bowlers restricted UAE to 97/5 to capture a sensational triumph.

How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, Indian openers toyed with their rivals to tally 111 runs in merely 8.3 overs. Post Shafali's dismissal, Shweta took over the game. She was joined by wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh (49) as India set a behemoth total. For UAE, pacer Samaira Dharnidharka (1/33) bagged the best figures. Later, Indian bowlers forced inroads at different stages to pocket the match.

Shafali, Shweta prove to be a handful

Shafali whipped 12 fours and four maximums, thereby tallying 78 off 34 deliveries. Shweta was no less than her fellow opener. She dealt in boundaries and raced to a 49-ball 74* (4s: 10). Notably, the batting all-rounder whacked 92* in the last game against South Africa. She is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament, having compiled 166 runs (SR: 156.60).

Successive explosive knocks for Shafali

Notably, Shafali smashed a match-winning 16-ball 45 in India's opener against hosts South Africa. During her stay, she accumulated 26 runs in a single over which was bowled by pacer Nthabiseng Nini. The dasher, hence, now owns 123 runs in two games at a phenomenal strike rate of 246. Notably, she also picked up a couple of wickets in the opener.

Richa adds the finishing touch

Richa gave a glimpse of her power-hitting in the five-match T20Is against Australia at home last month. She put up a fine act in the concluded game, clobbering a 29-ball 49. Her knock was laced with five fours and two sixes. Mahika Gaur eventually got the better of her in the 19th over.

Notable records scripted by India Women

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Shafali and Shweta stitched the first century partnership in the inaugural edition of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup. India also registered the second-highest partnership in the tournament (89 - Shweta and Richa vs UAE). India scored their first 200-plus total in the Women's Under-19 World Cup. Notably, they scored 170 in a successful chase against SA in 16.3 overs.

Indian bowlers shine as a unit

Titas Sadhu, who bowls right-arm medium, was the pick of the lot among Indian bowlers. She concluded with figures of 1/14 in four overs, including a maiden over. As per Gudipati, she has become the first Indian to bowl a maiden over in the Women's Under-19 World Cup. Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD, and Mannat Kashyap garnered a wicket each.

India are atop the Group D standings

India are seated atop the Group D table (W2). They have tallied four points and enjoy a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.083. UAE, Scotland, and SA trail them in order. Up next, India will face Scotland on January 18 (Wednesday). The fourth-place playoff will be held on January 20, with the Super Six stage commencing on January 21.