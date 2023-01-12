Sports

India overcome SL in 2nd ODI, seal series: Key stats

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was all over the Sri Lankan batters (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India overcame Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Batting first, Sri Lanka were folded for a paltry 215 in 39.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj impressed with the ball for India. In response, India were 62/3 before getting the job done. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya contributed with a crucial stand. Here's more.

India beat Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens

Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando early on before debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis added 73 runs. SL lost their way post that partnership and folded for 215. Siraj and Kuldeep claimed three scalps each. In response, India lost wickets at crucial moments of the game before Rahul and Pandya did well. Axar Patel also came in and showed character.

Fernando shines on international debut

Fernando, who replaced injured opener Pathum Nissanka in the XI, was watchful against the new ball. He, however, shifted gears after getting his feet settled. After fellow opener Avishka Fernando departed for 20, Fernando steadied the ship with Kusal Mendis (34). The duo added 73 runs for the second wicket before Mendis perished. Meanwhile, Fernando got run out right after completing his fifty.

Sixth SL batter to slam half-century on ODI debut

Fernando became the sixth SL batter to clock a fifty on their ODI debut. He joined Ashan Priyanjan (74), Chamara Silva (55), Sidath Wettimuny (53*), Ashen Bandara (50), and Kusal Mendis (51) in the elite list.

Kuldeep completes 200 international wickets

Kuldeep took three wickets for just 51 runs in 10 overs. He has become the 23rd Indian player to have taken 200 wickets across formats. The left-arm wrist-spinner now has 200 wickets from 107 internationals at an average of 23.83. The tally includes as many as five five-wicket hauls. Kuldeep's figures in his last six ODIs read 10-0-38-2, 8-0-39-1, 9-0-49-1, 4.1-1-18-4, 10-1-53-1, and 10-0-51-3.

Siraj and Umran shine

Siraj finished with figures of 3/30 in 5.54 overs. The Indian pacer exhibited sheer pace and deceptive variations throughout the match. He has taken 29 wickets from 18 ODIs at an average of 24.13. Meanwhile, Umran claimed 2/48. He now has 12 scalps.

Key numbers for Rahul and Pandya

Rahul and Pandya added a 75-run stand for the fifth wicket. Pandya perished for 36 runs, having faced 53 balls. He slammed four fours. Pandya has raced to 1,436 runs at 33.40. Rahul played a patient knock, bringing up his 12th ODI fifty and a maiden one versus Sri Lanka. He also has a century versus the Lankans. He scored an unbeaten 64.