IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj takes a three-fer

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 12, 2023, 07:32 pm 2 min read

Siraj took three wickets for 30 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj was on the money in his 5.4-over spell in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He took three wickets as the visitors were bundled out for 215 in 39.4 overs. Siraj has now taken at least one wicket in each of his last seven ODIs. Here are the key stats.

Siraj stamps his authority

Right-arm seamer Siraj yet again stamped his authority in a 50-over match. He got rid of opener Avishka Fernando before dismissing Dunith Wellalage and Lahiru Kumara to close SL's innings. Siraj finished with figures of 3/30 in 5.54 overs. The Indian pacer exhibited sheer pace and deceptive variations throughout the match. Siraj was exceptional both at the start and death.

Siraj's exploits in the Powerplay

As per Wisden, Siraj has taken 19 wickets from 17 innings in the Powerplay (0-10 overs) in ODI cricket since January 2020. He has bowled 78 overs in this phase in this period and maintained an economy rate of 3.8.

A look at Siraj's career stats

Siraj made his ODI debut in 2019 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. In a career spanning over four years, the right-arm pacer has taken 29 wickets from 18 ODIs at an average of 24.13. The tally includes an economy rate of 4.83. Notably, Siraj averages a phenomenal 17.13 in ODIs at home. He owns 15 ODI wickets in home conditions.

The summary of Sri Lanka's innings

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 in the 2nd of the three-ODI series at Eden Gardens. Left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the Playing XI, ran riot. The former took three wickets as the tourists suffered a batting collapse. Meanwhile, Siraj cleaned up the tail, taking three wickets. Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando slammed a defiant half-century for SL.