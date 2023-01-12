Sports

Adelaide International 2, Belinda Bencic overcomes Caroline Garcia: Key stats

Adelaide International 2, Belinda Bencic overcomes Caroline Garcia: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 12, 2023, 07:24 pm 1 min read

Belinda Bencic overcame Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals of 2023 Adelaide International 2

Belinda Bencic overcame Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals of 2023 Adelaide International 2. Bencic sealed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win and will now face Veronika Kudermetova, who ousted number 10 seed Danielle Collins 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1. Bencic will be looking to make her presence felt in the semi-final duel against a sturdy opponent in Kudermetova. Here we present the details.

Here are the match stats

Garcia served 11 aces compared to Bencic's nine. Bencic also made more double faults (3) compared to Garcia's two. Bencic enjoyed a 78% win on the first serve and converted 4/7 break points.

Bencic will be up against Kudermetova

Bencic and Kudermetova have met on nine occasions. Bencic has a 5-4 win-loss record. Kudermetova has improved her tally against Collins to 2-0. Her previous effort was a 6-3, 6-2 win in the second round of Miami 2021. Kudermetova managed to dole out six aces and had five double faults. She had a 67% win on the first serve. She converted 4/13 break points.

I'm really happy about my performance today, says Kudermetova

"I'm really happy about my performance today, because it was really tough from the start of the match," said Kudermetova. She added that she tried to give everything on the court.