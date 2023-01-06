Sports

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jan 06, 2023, 11:41 am 3 min read

India enjoy an 18-9 win-loss record against Sri Lanka in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

With the series on the line, India will look to put up a clinical act in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka on January 7. The hosts failed to chase a 207-run target, thereby succumbing to a 16-run defeat. Meanwhile, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56*) shone as SL grabbed their maiden away win over India in T20Is since 2016. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will hold this affair. The venue averages a first innings total of 179 across four matches played here. Chasing sides have won on two occasions. Pacers can be influential compared to spinners. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

Can India draw level in Rajkot?

SL overpowered India to level the three-match series 1-1. Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka scored fifties each in the previous game. The duo will be banked to emulate their heroics. For India, Suryakumar Yadav carries the scoring reins. Openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan can't come up short. Pacer Umran Malik can be a game-changer with the ball. All-rounder Axar Patel is a must-see.

A look at the key performers (T20Is)

Suryakumar Yadav has slammed 1,466 runs at 43.11. He struck a sublime 36-ball 51 in the second outing. Axar Patel has amassed 267 runs and 36 wickets across 39 matches. He picked two wickets in the last game, followed by a 31-ball 65. Dasun Shanaka's last five scores against India: 56*, 45, 33*, 74*, and 47*. Umran Malik has clipped seven scalps at 26.71.

Here's the head-to-head record

India enjoy an 18-9 win-loss record against the Lankans in the format (NR: 1). At home, the Men in Blue boast a 12-3 record (NR: 1).

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Dasun Shanaka (vice-captain), Charith Asalanka, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Deepak Hooda, Charith Asalanka, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik (vice-captain).