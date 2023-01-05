Sports

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel attain these feats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 05, 2023, 11:19 pm 2 min read

SKY and Axar shared a 91-run stand after India were reduced to 57/5

Sri Lanka beat India in the 2nd T20I in Pune to level the three-match series 1-1. Incredible knocks from Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) went in vain as India failed to chase 207. The duo shared a valiant 91-run stand after India were reduced to 57/5. Together, Axar and SKY smashed nine sixes in the run-chase. Here are the key stats.

13th T20I fifty for SKY

Suryakumar, the only player with over 1,000 T20I runs in 2022, dazzled in Pune. He joined forces with Axar to keep India afloat in the run-chase. SKY brought up his 13th T20I half-century in the 16th over. He touched the 50-run mark off 33 balls. However, Dilshan Madushanka dismissed SKY in that over for 51(36). SKY smashed 3 sixes and as many fours.

Axar breaks this record of Ravindra Jadeja

Axar smashed his maiden T20I fifty during India's chase (off 20 balls). Notably, Axar now has the highest score for an Indian player batting at number seven or below in T20Is. He broke the record of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (44* vs Australia in 2020). Axar slammed 65 off 31 balls (3 fours, 6 sixes). With the ball, Axar shone with figures worth 2/24.

Another record for Axar

Axar now has the most sixes for India at number seven or below in a T20I inning. He broke the record of senior batter Dinesh Karthik, who struck four sixes in this regard.

SKY, Axar enter the record books

SKY and Axar added 91 runs, the highest T20I partnership for India for the sixth wicket or below. The previous highest was 70 by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya vs England. Axar smacked three consecutive sixes off Wanindu Hasaranga before SKY added one in the same over. The Lankan spinner conceded 26 runs in that over, the most by him in an over (T20Is).

The summary of 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka were off to a flier after Indian captain Hardik Pandya elected to field. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka shared an 80-run stand. India reduced SL to 129/4 after 15 overs, but Dasun Shanaka's astronomical fifty guided SL to 206/6. India were tottering on 57/5 in the run-chase before Axar and Suryakumar added 91 runs. However, SL restricted India to 190/9(20).