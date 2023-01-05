Sports

SL win their first T20I in India since 2016: Stats

Sri Lanka won the match by 16 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Sri Lanka beat India in the 2nd T20I to level the three-match series 1-1. Scintillating knocks from Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) went in vain as India failed to chase 207. A captain's knock by Dasun Shanaka drove Sri Lanka past 200. India bowled a total of seven no-balls in the match. SL have won their first T20I in India since 2016.

The summary of 2nd T20I

SL were off to a flier after Indian captain Hardik Pandya elected to field. Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka shared an 80-run stand. India reduced SL to 129/4 after 15 overs, but Dasun Shanaka's astronomical fifty guided SL to 206/6. India were tottering on 57/5 in the run-chase before Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav added 91 runs. However, SL restricted India to 190/9(20).

11th T20I fifty for Mendis

Star opener Mendis brought up his 11th T20I fifty in the eighth over with a six. He reached the landmark off just 27 balls. Mendis raced to his half-century with a six off Umran Malik over the third-man region. However, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mendis in the very next over. Mendis departed for 52 off 31 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes).

Fourth SL batter with 200 T20I runs against India

Mendis became just the fourth Sri Lankan batter to touch the 200-run mark against India in T20Is. He now has 203 T20I runs against them at an average of 40.60. The tally includes a strike rate of 148.17. Mendis is only behind Shanaka (407), Kumar Sangakkara (235), and Kusal Perera (215) in terms of T20I runs against India.

Fastest T20I fifty for Sri Lanka

India bounced back after Mendis and Nissanka added 80 runs. However, India's happiness was short-lived as Shanaka came into his own. He smashed a 22-ball 56* (6 sixes, 2 fours). Shanaka now has the fastest fifty for Sri Lanka in T20Is, having reached the mark in 20 balls. He broke the record of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (21 balls each).

Shanaka continues his exploits against India

Shanaka continues his exploits against India. His last five T20I knocks against them read 47*(19), 74*(38), 33*(18), 45(27), and 56*(22). He has become the first-ever SL batter with over 400 runs against India in T20I cricket.

A rare 200+ total

This is the first time Sri Lanka have scored over 200 runs in a T20I against India since January 2010. This is also the first instance of SL posting a 200+ T20I total against any opponent since 2018 (after 69 matches).

Umran Malik registers his career-best T20I figures

Indian seamer Umran registered his career-best figures. He took three wickets but conceded as many as 48 runs in four overs. Umran also delivered one of the seven no-balls by India in the innings. He also had an opportunity to take a hat-trick during the match. Umran dismissed Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga on successive deliveries (16th over).

Forgettable records for Indian bowlers

As stated, India delivered seven no-balls, the most by a team in a men's T20I innings. Ireland previously had this record (4 at Dublin, 2022). Five of these were bowled by Arshdeep Singh, the joint-most by a bowler in a T20I with Keemo Paul (vs West Indies). Sri Lanka, who were 129/4 after 15 overs, collected 77 runs in the last five overs.

Arshdeep takes his no-balls tally to 14

Arshdeep has bowled a total of 14 no-balls in his T20I career as of now. According to Cricbuzz, no other bowler from a Full Member side has bowled over six no-balls since his debut in the format.

13th T20I fifty for SKY

Suryakumar, the only player with over 1,000 T20I runs in 2022, dazzled in Pune. He joined forces with Axar to keep India afloat in the run-chase. SKY brought up his 13th T20I half-century in the 16th over. He touched the 50-run mark off 33 balls. However, Dilshan Madushanka dismissed SKY in that over for 51(36). SKY smashed 3 sixes and as many fours.

Axar enters the record books

Axar smashed his maiden T20I fifty during India's chase. He accomplished the milestone off just 20 balls. Notably, Axar now has the highest score for an Indian player batting at number seven or below in T20Is. He broke the record of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (44* vs Australia in 2020). With the ball, Axar shone with figures worth 2/24.

SKY, Axar script these records

SKY and Axar added 91 runs, the highest T20I partnership for India for the sixth wicket or below. The previous highest was 70 by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya vs England. Axar smacked three consecutive sixes off Wanindu Hasaranga before SKY added one in the same over. The Lankan spinner conceded 26 runs in that over, the most by him in an over (T20Is).