Dasun Shanaka slams the fastest T20I fifty for Sri Lanka

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 05, 2023, 09:35 pm 2 min read

Shanaka smashed a 22-ball 56*

Sri Lanka racked up 206/6 in the 2nd T20I against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. After smashing 45 in the series opener, Dasun Shanaka led from the front in Pune, smashing the Indian bowlers left, right, and center. Riding on his blistering knock, Sri Lanka collected 77 runs in the last five overs. Shanaka now has the fastest T20I fifty for SL.

Shanaka enters the record books

India bounced back after openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka added 80 runs. However, India's happiness was short-lived as Shanaka came into his own. He smashed a 22-ball 56* (6 sixes, 2 fours). Shanaka now has the fastest fifty for Sri Lanka in T20Is, having reached the mark in 20 balls. He broke the record of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (21 balls each).

Shanaka continues his exploits against India

Shanaka continues his exploits against India. His last five T20I knocks against them read 47*(19), 74*(38), 33*(18), 45(27), and 56*(22). He has become the first-ever SL batter with over 400 runs against India in T20I cricket.

A rare 200+ total

This is the first time Sri Lanka have scored over 200 runs in a T20I against India since January 2010. This is also the first instance of SL posting a 200+ T20I total against any opponent since 2018 (after 69 matches).